Short Interest in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Grows By 269.6%

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 309,000 shares, a growth of 269.6% from the February 27th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SMRT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 382,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,351. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.41. Stein Mart has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stein Mart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of Stein Mart worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stein Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

