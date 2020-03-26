Short Interest in Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) Grows By 246.7%

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 246.7% from the February 27th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have commented on TCCO. TheStreet upgraded Technical Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Technical Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Technical Communications alerts:

TCCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 13,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,479. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.94. Technical Communications has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Technical Communications had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Technical Communications Company Profile

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Technical Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technical Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.