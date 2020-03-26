Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) Drops By 40.7%

Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the February 27th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecogen stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.13% of Tecogen worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Tecogen from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

TGEN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.12. 21,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,653. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.03. Tecogen has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Tecogen will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.