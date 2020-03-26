Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Decreases By 69.4%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the February 27th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE HQH traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 334,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,064. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 102,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,660.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,136,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

