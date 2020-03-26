Short Interest in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Increases By 152.9%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the February 27th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

The New Ireland Fund stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.18. 16,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,492. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. The New Ireland Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 283,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The New Ireland Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its position in The New Ireland Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 149,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

