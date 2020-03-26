Short Interest in Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) Decreases By 52.0%

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,295,800 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the February 27th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,936,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tocagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Shares of Tocagen stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.28. Tocagen has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 226.87% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%. Equities analysts predict that Tocagen will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira bought 65,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $108,147.34. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tocagen by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tocagen by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tocagen by 64.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 221,574 shares during the period. 23.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

