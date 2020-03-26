Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Decreases By 42.4%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the February 27th total of 133,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TGA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 331,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,206. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 80,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,902 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,890 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,116,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,446 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

