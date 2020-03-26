Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Increases By 103.7%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the February 27th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ UG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.60. 9,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,606. The company has a market cap of $57.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.05. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United-Guardian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.94% of United-Guardian worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.