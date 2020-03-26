Short Interest in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) Drops By 93.7%

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the February 27th total of 42,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IID stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 35,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,631. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period.

About Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

