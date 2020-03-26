Short Interest in Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) Drops By 70.6%

Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the February 27th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 84,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wellesley Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ WEBK traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Wellesley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wellesley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellesley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.