Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) Increases By 393.1%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a growth of 393.1% from the February 27th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE WIA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. 123,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,934. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 80,979 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

