Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Increases By 790.9%

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 790.9% from the February 27th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:MTT traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 30,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,994. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 50,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

