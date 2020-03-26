Sidoti Cuts Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Price Target to $70.00

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Sidoti from $97.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TNC. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Tennant in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tennant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of Tennant stock traded up $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $57.20. 27,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $980.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Tennant has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.80 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $997,644.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,050,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

