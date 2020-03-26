Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of GCTAF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.38. 2,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.