Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €40.00 by Berenberg Bank

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHL. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.10 ($43.14) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.38 ($48.12).

Shares of ETR:SHL traded up €1.47 ($1.71) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €36.09 ($41.97). 813,042 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is €37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €31.42 ($36.53) and a one year high of €45.20 ($52.56).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

