Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 3.00

News coverage about Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Siemens earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SMAWF traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.76. 3,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.18. Siemens has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $132.45.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

