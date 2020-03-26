Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $375,621.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 97,855.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,022 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 392.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 634,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 505,718 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sientra by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 210,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 131.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

