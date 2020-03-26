Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.75% of Sierra Bancorp worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSRR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of BSRR traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,418. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $248.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

