SIG (LON:SHI) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

SIG (LON:SHI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 73 ($0.96) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 122 ($1.60) to GBX 97 ($1.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 90 ($1.18).

Get SIG alerts:

SIG stock opened at GBX 29.78 ($0.39) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.91 million and a P/E ratio of 42.54. SIG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.48 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.