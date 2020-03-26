Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,936 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Signature Bank worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $8.77 on Thursday, reaching $92.00. 785,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.07 and a 200-day moving average of $126.33.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.22.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

