Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SIG stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 12,607,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,359. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

