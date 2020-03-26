Silent Notary Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,099.00 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bilaxy, Hotbit and DEx.top. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $93,894.22 and $10,099.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, TOPBTC, YoBit, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

