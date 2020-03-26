Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.49. 937,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

