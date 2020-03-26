Silicon Valley Capital Partners Purchases 4,632 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.29.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $12.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.46. 62,656,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,273,264. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

