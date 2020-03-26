SingularityNET (AGI) Price Hits $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and $158,825.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, DragonEX and Liqui. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.17 or 0.02564990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00192726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin, Liqui, DragonEX, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

