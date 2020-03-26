Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,997,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,881 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Sirius XM worth $42,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,206,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,515,477. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

