SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to post $112.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.50 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $113.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $452.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $441.62 million to $472.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $471.67 million, with estimates ranging from $454.74 million to $490.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:SITC opened at $5.70 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

In other SITE Centers news, COO Michael Makinen bought 20,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,957 shares in the company, valued at $321,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Lukes bought 20,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,576 shares of company stock worth $237,704 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in SITE Centers by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

