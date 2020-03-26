Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.05). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,159.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $7,815,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $512,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.