Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €113.00 ($131.40) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.67 ($107.75).

Shares of SIX2 traded down €1.05 ($1.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €57.55 ($66.92). The stock had a trading volume of 122,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Sixt has a 52-week low of €45.66 ($53.09) and a 52-week high of €103.40 ($120.23). The business’s fifty day moving average is €73.97 and its 200 day moving average is €85.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81.

Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

