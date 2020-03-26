Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 1,600 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after acquiring an additional 688,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,236,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,920,000 after acquiring an additional 58,958 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 444,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,721,000 after acquiring an additional 178,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,231,000 after acquiring an additional 148,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.22.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

