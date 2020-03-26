Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 5,251 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,064,000 after buying an additional 377,951 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 668,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,223,000 after acquiring an additional 291,721 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 89.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 480,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 226,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,297,000 after acquiring an additional 204,452 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 108.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RHI shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Shares of RHI traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.57. 256,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.