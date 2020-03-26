Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 363.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,895,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,437. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.46.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 8.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.02%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

