Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Veoneer worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Veoneer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veoneer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veoneer stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,601. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Veoneer Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $807.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.61 million. Research analysts predict that Veoneer Inc will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veoneer from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

