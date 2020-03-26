Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.07 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,965,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lear by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Lear by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 106,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 28,219 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Lear by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of LEA stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,167. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.19. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

