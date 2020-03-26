Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in WP Carey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in WP Carey by 5.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WP Carey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in WP Carey by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WP Carey news, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

WPC traded up $3.41 on Thursday, hitting $60.80. 110,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,127. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.00%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

