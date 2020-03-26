Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.29 Million in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,488,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Aqua America stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

