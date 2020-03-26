Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,003,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,953,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.80. The stock had a trading volume of 49,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -335.84 and a beta of 1.04. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $2,230,141.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $55,575.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,732 shares of company stock worth $5,102,018. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

