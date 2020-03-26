Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Insulet by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $11.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.77. The company had a trading volume of 52,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,013. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 987.61 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $80.43 and a 12 month high of $219.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.