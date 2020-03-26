Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,148 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,345 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890,787 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 982,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,836,000 after acquiring an additional 647,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.12.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $141.15. The stock had a trading volume of 423,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,746,090. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.66. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion and a PE ratio of 1,764.60. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $164.94.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $8,851,864.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,032.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $224,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 820,298 shares of company stock valued at $81,043,730.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

