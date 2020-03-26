Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 201,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Zynga during the third quarter worth $912,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 232.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,822,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 130.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 150,147 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.73. 1,015,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,591,770. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 804,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $6,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,536,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,016,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,590,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,398. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

