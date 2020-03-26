Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 472.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

NYSE:INVH traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,354. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.