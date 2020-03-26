Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 424.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,069,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

GNL traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $15.13. 45,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,478. Global Net Lease Inc has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $21.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

