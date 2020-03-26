Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 141,900 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 141,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $396,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 84,495 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 303,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Autonomous Res raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Invesco from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,129,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,309. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

