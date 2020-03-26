Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 178,900 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,217 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 178,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Tapestry by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.16. 6,985,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,782,387. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.