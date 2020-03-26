Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 314,000 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 314,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Gentex by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNTX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.71. 2,866,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,438. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

