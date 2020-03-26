Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $1.18 Million Position in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.13% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 642.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,723,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 363.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 1,819,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $375,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,689. 36.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. 90,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,843. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. Bloom Energy Corp has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $631.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.02.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,487.62% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

