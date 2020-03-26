Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,117 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock traded up $9.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,704. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

