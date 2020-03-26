Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,530,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,252,000 after buying an additional 193,858 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,619,000 after buying an additional 461,965 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,955,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,451,000 after buying an additional 1,145,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,479,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,895,000 after buying an additional 59,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,601,000 after buying an additional 53,307 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,426. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

