Skycoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $198,980.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00005890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, C2CX, ChaoEX and Iquant. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $198,980.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.02559569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00193394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Binance, Cryptopia, C2CX and Iquant. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

