Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 376.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,231,846 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.20% of Slack worth $148,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $25.88 on Thursday. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion and a PE ratio of -16.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

In related news, Director John Ofarrell sold 42,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $806,922.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $33,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,142,786 shares of company stock worth $24,450,556 in the last ninety days.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

